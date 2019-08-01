Cudgen rake ruled out for season with injury

SEASON OVER: Cudgen Hornets hooker Alex Fitzhugh will not play for the rest of the year, after a head-clash against Murwillumbah last week.

SEASON OVER: Cudgen Hornets hooker Alex Fitzhugh will not play for the rest of the year, after a head-clash against Murwillumbah last week. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

THE Cudgen Hornets' injury horrors have continued following their dramatic win last week, but the club will push through adversity according to their halfback.

Cudgen's last gasp 20-16 win over Murwillumbah last weekend in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League was soured with a season-ending facial injury to hooker Alex Fitzhugh. Along with his brother and club halfback Harry, the Fitzhugh brothers have been a welcome addition to the club in 2019.

But the loss of their star rake adds to the long list of injuries the club has suffered this season, especially in the forwards.

Despite this, the Hornets control their own destiny.

They sit just one point outside of the semi-finals places with two rounds to go.

A win this weekend against Mullumbimby will set up a blockbuster round 18 clash with the defending premiers, Tweed Coast, which could be a de facto elimination final.

Hornets' halfback Harry Fitzhugh said there was plenty of belief at the club.

The Hornets looked all but out of the competition at the halfway point of the season, but wins over the top two sides, Ballina and Murwillumbah, have set up an unlikely charge to the premiership.

"The team morale is pretty good and we were very happy with the win last week, but we still need to win our last two games,” Fitzhugh said.

"At the start of the year there were a few new faces, including myself, with new combinations and with all the injuries we have dealt with, it has been tough.

"But for sure the belief is definitely there.”

The loss of his brother for the season is a major blow to the Hornets, who have benefited greatly from the former Bilambil Jets player.

"He was topping most of the defensive stats and probably run metres,” his brother said.

"He will have surgery on his nose. He is a big loss for us.

"But I think the only way to look at it is to stay positive, take it as it comes and move on.”

NRRRL Round 17

- Casino v Evans Head: Queen Elizabeth Park, Saturday 2.45pm

- Marist Brothers v Kyogle: Crozier Field, Sunday 2.45pm

- Ballina v Tweed Coast: Kingsford Smith Park, Sunday 2.45pm

- Mullumbimby v Cudgen: Les Donnelly Field, Sunday 2.45pm

- Byron Bay v Murwillumbah: Red Devil Park, Sunday 2.45pm