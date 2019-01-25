Cudgen site was 'already contaminated'

NSW Health has moved to quash claims it had illegally impacted on the wetlands in close proximity of the Tweed Valley Hospital site at Cudgen.

Health Infrastructure said it had been brought to their attention that members of the public had raised concerns in relation to possible land contamination of the site.

But a spokesperson said investigations conducted by independent experts in 2018 had identified "pre-existing surface contamination”.

"These areas have been temporarily capped and securely fenced off from the rest of the site to make them safe and the work site has been inspected by an independent environmental consultant,” they said.

"Site contamination investigations are a key element of the environmental impact assessment studies that have been conducted for the hospital site.”

Meanwhile, the contractor behind the hospital's preliminary works has spoken out after the site was shutdown last Wednesday by the Construction Forestry Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMMEU) due to safety concerns.

Woollam Constructions Managing Director Craig Percival said safety issues were "immediately reviewed and comprehensively addressed”.

"Woollam has a proud 135-year history of operating safe and effective work sites,” he said

"The safety of our staff, contractors and clients on our project sites will continue to be our absolute first priority.”

He said Woollam Constructions had successfully delivered a number of health projects across Northern NSW over the last five years, including in Lismore and Casino.