Cudgen SLSC claims Country Championship title

WELL DONE: Cudgen Headland SLSC has claimed the NSW Surf Life Saving Envirobank Country Championships.

WELL DONE: Cudgen Headland SLSC has claimed the NSW Surf Life Saving Envirobank Country Championships. Surf Life Saving NSW

Surf Lifesaving: More than 400 points were between Cudgen Headland SLSC and its closest rival when they claimed the NSW Surf Life Saving Envirobank Country Championships over the weekend.

Sawtell SLSC proved unable to take the title from the 2017 champions, despite a strong effort. Byron Bay claimed third place in the event, which was hosted at South West Rocks SLSC for the third and final year.

Cudgen enjoyed strong Iron and Taplin races while Luke Chaffer claimed the Open Ironman, U19 went to Kai Onley, U17 Ironman was Josh Jones and U15 Ironman was Joseph Warne.

In the Ironwoman, Anthea Warne won the U17 event before placing second in the open event. Lily O'Sullivan claimed the U14s race.

Cudgen Headland SLSC president Adam Mills said the club - which will host the event next year - had benefited from strong commitment and great coaching.

"We've got some good programs at the moment and we've been able to offer extra opportunities which has meant we've been able to hold onto our competitors, rather than lose them to the Queensland clubs,” Mills said.

"Our head coach Scott McCartney is fantastic, the kids love training with him and they're happy to come to training.”

Mills said they were looking forward to being able to host the championships for the first time since 2003 next year.

"We're really excited and it's a great opportunity for some of our kids who haven't been to the Country Champs before,” he said.

Close to 40 clubs from as far south at Tathra took to the water for the event this year.

Cudgen Headland SLSC has claimed the NSW Surf Life Saving Envirobank Country Championships. Surf Life Saving NSW

South West Rocks SLSC president Rod McDonagh, said he was extremely proud of his team's efforts over recent years.

"It's a huge amount of work that our volunteers put in to make the event a success,” McDonagh said.

"For a small country club, I reckon we punch well above our weight in putting on surf sports events of this size.

"I can't thank them enough for their time and effort.”

The top 10 point-scoring teams were Cudgen Headland SLSC at 1048 points, Sawtell at 619, Byron Bay at 494, Warilla Barrack Point at 349, Lennox Head - Alstonville at 348, Mollymook at 299, Port Macquarie at 263, Yamba at 209, Coffs Harbour at 186 and Tacking Point at 185.