Cudgen storms into NRRRL grand final

A determined Simon Kelly can't be stopped on his way to scoring a try against Marist Brothers in the NRRRL preliminary finals at Ned Byrne Oval, Kingscliff on Sunday, September 3, 2017.

CUDGEN has stormed into the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final after a crushing 32-12 win over Marist Brothers on Sunday.

Playing in front of 400 strong home crowd at Ned Byrne Field, a physical Cudgen was on fire from the outset.

Confining Marist Brothers to their defensive third for the majority of the opening 40 minutes, the inspired Hornets piled on five unanswered tries in a ruthless first-half display.

Hornets winger Conor Mills' pace broke the game open from the outset, with his blistering speed and runs a constant threat to the Rams.

After Ben O'Gorman crossed for the first try, the floodgates opened, with Mills' run and carry providing the highlight of the first-half with a 40 metre run for a try.

Mills wasn't the only stand-out, with the skill of five-eighth Todd Seymour telling, when the number 6 had ball in hand.

Controlling the game with precision passing, Seymour was well supported by the tireless work of hooker Myles Donnelly, and front-row dominance from the likes of Caleb Ziebell, who continually pushed the Rams back with strong offensive and defensive work.

The Rams had no answers, and found themselves 28-nil down at half-time and staring down the barrel of a thrashing, with Simon Kelly, Jake Sands and Josh Sleba also recording tries for Cudgen.

The rout looked on when Brad Hicks crossed in the opening minutes of the second-half to record Cudgen's sixth try after Ram Darryl Butcher dropped the ball from the kick-off.

With the score at 32-nil, Cudgen took the foot off, which allowed Marist Brothers to gain some ascendancy on their attacking end.

But Cudgen held firm on their try-line and refused to concede a try, with Ziebell starring in a tireless defensive display that continually held Marist Brothers up when a try looked certain.

When Cudgen number 16 Sam Harold swooped on a dropped Rams' pass before taking off on a 60m run, it looked like the floodgates might open again, but Marist held firm and recorded their first try in the 67th minute when winger Jeremy Garland crossed the line.

Rams found a second try when number 12 Jake Hoban crossed late in the game, but the result was well beyond doubt.

Cudgen now advances to their second straight grand final and will meet Ballina in Ballina next week.

Searching for their first premiership in 11 years, the Hornets will be out to avenge last year's grand final loss to Murwillumbah when they meet the minor premier.

The Hornets will be sweating on the fitness of full-back Tyler Chadburn, who was helped from the field in the second-half with what appeared to be a serious lower-leg injury.

In other games, Cudgen scored a try at the death to snatch a thrilling 20-18 win over Murwillumbah in reserve grade.

In under-18s Casino defeated Marist Brothers 28-20, and Byron Bay comfortably beat Murwillumbah 20-4 in women's league tag.

NRRRL GRAND FINALS

Grand finals at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, on Sunday

First grade: Ballina v Cudgen

Reserve grade: Marist Brothers v Cudgen

Under-18s: Ballina v Casino

Women's league tag: Marist Brothers v Byron Bay