Cudgen Surf Club: fresh fish at its best

SMACKS OF THE SEA: Head chef at Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club, Callum Bruce, with some of his delicious food.

CUDGEN Headland Surf Life Saving Club is bursting into the warmer months by bringing the ocean to the plate to add a touch of freshness to the menu.

Head chef Callum Bruce said the new surf club was getting ready for summer by adding locally sourced produce to its menu.

"It's fresher and nicer, using local prawns and local meat,” Mr Bruce said.

"We've sort of gone away from using processed foods.

"It's a bit of a battle to get (fresh seafood). It seems odd to think that we can't get fresh seafood when the (ocean) is right there.

"It's good to support local business as they support us when they come into eat food here.”

The Atlantic salmon is popular. Scott Davis

Cudgen SLSC manager Emma Brooker said the new menu would get customers excited for the upcoming summer as they dine on the club's balcony overlooking the ocean.

"We've just put a nice Atlantic salmon on the menu with chat potatoes, cherry tomatoes and rocket salad and dill aioli,” she said.

"We've also got a new summer tart with goat's cheese and quinoa fritters and a new Vietnamise chicken salad for something fresher.

"Most people think surf clubs use processed foods so I think it's nice that it's not. Salt and pepper squid is always a big seller because it's freshly done and Callum marinates it.”

The salt and pepper squid is specially marinated. Scott Davis

Cudgen Headland Surf Club Bar and Bistro, 61 Marine Parade, Kingscliff is open seven days a week: