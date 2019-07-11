Cudgen taking nothing for granted before golden opportunity

LEAGUE TAG: A victory this weekend will put the Hornets one step closer to making the semi finals in their inaugural season.

A feat which did not seem likely during the early stages of this season's Ladies League Tag Premiership is now within reach.

A sensational win last week against third-placed Byron Bay proved they belong in the top-five.

This weekend's clash is against a lowly Kyogle side who sit second-from-bottom on the table.

This match-up provides a golden opportunity for Cudgen to take a big step to the semi finals, but coach Letitia Kelly said her side was taking nothing for granted.

"We have had a discussion at training and we have told the girls we want to reach the semis so we are working towards that," she said.

"When we got together at the start of the year we had to just work on our basics first and then the confidence and the attitude came from that.

"We have come together and really worked on that camaraderie."

Kick-off will be on Sunday at 10.45am, at Ned Byrne Oval at Cudgen.