Cudgen unleashes kings and queens of the north

LIFESAVING: Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club has done the north proud, finishing as the top-performing club from the Far North Coast at the NSW Surf Life Saving Championships at Swansea Belmont last weekend.

The club finished 17th overall at the championships, but they carried the banner for the region with a trio of gold medals.

Luke Chaffer, Olissa Onley and Scott McCartney all took out gold at Blacksmiths Beach.

ooooooo Surf Life Saving NSW

Chaffer and McCartney won the open board rescue and Onley triumphed in the Under-15 female 2 kilometre beach run.

In other podium finishes for Cudgen SLSC, Josh Jones continued his great form with a second placing in the Under-17 male board race, and Rory Matthews and Kai Onley came second in the Under-13 board rescue.

Cudgen performed strongly in the team events, with Mette Klinkers, Paige Leishman and Anthea Warne picking up third in the Under-17 single ski relay.

Warne also took out bronze in the Under-17 female board rescue.

Newport finished the championships as convincing winners with 553 points - 306 points ahead of nearest rival Manly.

The previous weekend Cudgen SLSC nippers announced themselves as the finest non-metro outfit in the state at the NSW Surf Lifesaving Championships.

The Cudgen juniors were the top performing country club after three days of competition, finishing 13th overall, with the top 10 being largely owned by big Sydney clubs.

Lily O'Sullivan, who is in her final year of nippers at Cudgen, was a stand-out, winning the under-14 female board, swim and ironwoman.