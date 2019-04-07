Cudgen want to solidify defence

Tweed Coast hooker Dan Willoughby gets the ball out wide against Northern United in NRRRL on the weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Cudgen are out to prove a point this weekend when they face Northern United in their Round 2 NRRRL clash this afternoon.

Coming off an impressive first round performance in severe heat, the Hornets have had two weeks to recover and prepare for United.

Hornets coach Mark O'Grady said his side needed a week to recover after their 46-20 victory over Marist Brothers.

O'Grady said the week after the victory was all about letting the team enjoy their victory.

"The first week we just had a fun week after playing in the heat,” O'Grady said.

"We did a big stretching session and played a few games and had a whole club barbecue.

"We needed to let them get over the week before.”

Their opponents are coming off a 64-0 thumping at the hands of the Tweed Coast Raiders.

O'Grady said his Cudgen side were aiming to inflict more woes onto United at home this weekend, with the coach focusing on defence for this contest.

"We have come up with the idea we want to keep Northern to nil so we have worked hard on our defence,” he said.

"We have been doing a lot of wrestling drills and goal line defence drills against our reserve grade side.”

The coach said he was very pleased with the performance of his outside backs in their Round 1 win.

Building the combinations of his outside backs is something O'Grady said has been a priority for his coaching staff.

"Our edge combinations were not too bad for being new combinations who haven't played a lot together,” O'Grady said.

"We will be working on them and hopefully we can improve on that in our attack.”

Tweed Coast headed to Lismore to face Rams

AFTER a convincing win to start the season, the Tweed Coast Raiders head to Lismore to face Marist Brothers this afternoon.

The defending premiers were in fine form in Round 1, defeating Northern United 64-0.

The Lismore based side are coming off a tough loss to Cudgen last time out, and will be desperate to display a better performance against the premiers.

Kick-off for this afternoon's game at Crozier Field will be at 2.45pm.