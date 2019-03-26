Cudgen will face Lennox Head in cricket final

Cudgen won the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket Twenty20 earlier this season, with a chance to complete the double.

Cudgen won the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket Twenty20 earlier this season, with a chance to complete the double. Contributed

CRICKET: Cudgen batsman Alec Williams and Caleb Ziebel put on a batting masterclass to guide their side to a semifinal win over Casino last weekend.

Williams (114) and Ziebell (94) guided Cudgen to a mammoth first innings total of 8/403(dec) to take the victory on first innings and secure a berth in the grand final.

In reply Casino, who finished second on the ladder, were dismissed on the second day for 189.

The win means Cudgen will face Lennox Head in this weekend's grand final to decide this season's LJ Hooker League champions.

Lennox Head defeated Pottsville narrowly on first innings to progress through to the final.

Cudgen captain Jaime Wilson said his side were excited to be in the grandfinal, and believed they were in great form heading into the decider.

"It was a real slog down at Casino to get the result but we are fit and primed and ready to go,” Wilson said.

"I think we are playing our best cricket at the right time of year.”

"Down at Lennox it is a pretty good batting wicket so runs are going to be key in the final.”

The two-day final will be played at Lennox Head this Saturday and Sunday.

The first ball will be bowled at 11am on both days.

Lennox can win the premiership with a draw, because they finished higher on the ladder.