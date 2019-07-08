Cudgen win establishes credentials in LLT Premiership

LEAGUE TAG: The Hornets have made a statement in the League Tag premiership, overcoming third placed Byron Bay away from home.

Needing a win to maintain fourth spot on the premiership table, the Hornets put together one of their best wins of the season, in the 16-4 victory.

The win moves the Hornets to one competition point behind Byron Bay, who remain third despite the loss.

Tweed Coast has maintained its impressive form, producing a gritty win over the Mullumbimby Giants.

The Raiders had to dig deep to produce an 8-4 win.

The loss is a blow to the Giants' finals aspirations.

They now sit three points adrift of the top five with just four matches remaining.

Murwillumbah's season seems to be finished, after another loss last weekend.

The Mustangs lost 12-4 against Ballina.