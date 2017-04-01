Cudgen's triple title buzz

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN: Cudgen pictured after winning the 2015 LJ Hooker League premiership. The club will attempt to win its third in a row and secure a three-peat in the grand final against Alstonville today.

CUDGEN will attempt to secure a landmark Far North Cricket (FNC) title, when it clashes with Alstonville in the LJ Hooker League grand final today.

After lifting the cup in 2015 and in 2016, the Hornets are gunning for a third title in a row, which would put the competition's most dominant modern side in rare company.

"It would be the first time in at least 25 years a club has won three in a row; that would be an amazing achievement," Cudgen captain Terry Wilson said.

"Casino may have completed a three-peat with a washout, so we'll hopefully try to go one better."

After surviving a major scare in last week's semi-final against Tintenbar-East Ballina, Wilson was confident the side would lift the bar against Alstonville.

Batting first, Cudgen was bowled out for just 146, before spearhead Michael Anderson rescued the side with a blistering 7/32 off 16 overs to have Tintenbar- Easts out for 125.

Cudgen was able to regain control, knocking 162 in the second innings to secure the grand final berth.

"As long as Ando (Anderson) has been playing for Cudgen, he always stands up when the chips are down," Wilson said.

Despite Anderson's heroics; Wilson said the side would have to do better against Alstonville if it was going to be victorious.

Although its last clash against Alstonville was a washout, Wilson said the side would need to show more patience in the middle.

"They're a good all-round side, and they're in the grand final for a reason," he said.

"They probably did get the better of us last time, so we're definitely aware of their strengths.

"They've had a similar preparation, so we just really need to stand up."

He said a fit and firing Anderson, who missed out on last year's premiership due to injury, and the addition of former NSW first class cricketer Anthony Kershler, would be a big lift for the side's title aspirations.

Despite extreme weather conditions and major flooding affecting the region, Wilson was confident the game would go ahead.

While a postponement potentially hinged on any further rain overnight and into this morning, Wilson said his side had prepared for the grand final going ahead.

"They sandbagged the ground and as long as the pitch is okay, it should be right," he said.

"The facilities are very good and it usually drains really well. It's a little bit soft, but preparations were well under way on Friday."

Whether the game goes ahead or not, Wilson said the last 48 hours had put things into perspective, with so many suffering across the region.

"At the end of the day, it's a game of cricket. A lot of our side's friends and family have been impacted, so cricket can take a back seat, which it should," he said.

The two-day grand final will get under way at 11am today at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.