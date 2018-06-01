Cudgen's Warne eyes Worlds

IN what is a first in the 96-year history of the Cudgen Headland Surf Lifesaving Club, 17-year-old wonder kid Anthea Warne has been selected for Australia's youth team for the Lifesaving World Championships later this year.

No one from Cudgen Headland SLSC had previously been selected to an Australian team as part of a world championship event since the club's inception in 1922.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Cudgen SLSC president Adam Mills was swift to congratulate Warne on her tremendous achievement.

"Anthea showed promise from the age of 11 when she started winning titles,” Mills said. "Her transition to the pool through the surf and now into kayaking has been exceptional. She has made history with the club and it is a magnificent achievement.”

It will be a big year for the 2018 Tweed Shire Australia Day Award recipient for sporting achievement, as Warne's selection to the largest lifesaving event in the world comes on top of her selection to the Australian junior team for the Junior World Canoeing Championships this July in Bulgaria.

Cudgen Headland SLSC's Anthea Warne. Scott Powick

Warne has made a swathe of state and international teams since a young age, but Warne says she has eyed these World Championships in particular, like a lifesaver on patrol.

"Ever since I knew the team existed and I understood what the World Championships were, it's been a goal of mine to get on that team,” Warne said.

"Being a part of any team is special, but to be on a team representing your country is such a high honour.”.

Warne says she is blessed to be able to share every moment with her longtime friend and training partner Mariah Jones of Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club, who will be representing Australia in the open section of the World Championships.

Jones represented Australia in the youth category at the inaugural championships in 2012, blazing the trail for the likes of Warne to join her years later.

"The most amazing part of it is that we are the youth component of the team but we go away with the open team,” Warne said.

"Looking up to those athletes that I watch in the Nutri-Grain and Mariah Jones who I train with, they're just such great role models. It's awesome to be in their presence.”