Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Macauley Culkin has helped a NASA engineer pull off a Home Alone-style stunt.
Macauley Culkin has helped a NASA engineer pull off a Home Alone-style stunt.
Celebrity

Culkin pulls off epic Home Alone stunt

by Rebecca Calderwood
17th Dec 2019 7:57 AM

Macauley Culkin has delighted fans after helping to pull a Home Alone-style prank.

The 39-year-old actor, best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the hit Christmas comedy, assisted former NASA engineer Mark Rober in the stunt in which glitter bomb traps are left out for thieves nicking deliveries off home porches, reports The Sun.

 

Culkin showed up in the NASA engineer’s YouTube video.
Culkin showed up in the NASA engineer’s YouTube video.

The devices, disguised as expensive Bose headphones left on doorsteps, are triggered when opened, covering the parcel pilferers in glitter while dispensing a disgusting fart spray.

Meanwhile, four camera phones inserted inside help capture the culprits' reaction.

 

The parcels were carefully left on doorsteps.
The parcels were carefully left on doorsteps.

Rober admits the prank is based on Culkin's Home Alone character who famously tormented burglars trying to rob his family's house in the hit 1990 film.

 

Culkin in 1990 film Home Alone.
Culkin in 1990 film Home Alone.

During a video showing how the bombs are made, Culkin gets a whiff of the fart scent himself.

Rober sprays the scent over Culkin, which leaves him violently coughing.

His face goes red as he admits: "I can still smell it!"

The YouTube star was inspired to create the package trap after he caught a woman stealing a parcel from his porch on a home security camera.

The police failed to act despite the surveillance images, according to Rober, so he took matters into his own hands.

Earlier this month, Disney confirmed plans to bring back Home Alone to the small screen.

Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will all reportedly star in the original film that will follow a new character who finds himself in a similar situation to Kevin.

However, Culkin will not take part in the reboot.

It will air on Disney+ and is the first original scripts to be announced since the streaming service was launched in November.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

The bomb lets out a bad smell and a glitter explosion when opened.
The bomb lets out a bad smell and a glitter explosion when opened.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity editors picks home alone stunt macauley culkin nasa

Just In

    Sea turtles need our help

    Sea turtles need our help
    • 17th Dec 2019 8:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Don’t forget about businesses, holiday park manager says

        premium_icon Don’t forget about businesses, holiday park manager says

        News If a Queensland Olympic bid is going to work, there’s got to be better communication between governments and businesses in the lead-up to the events, a northern NSW...

        Celebrity chef’s new restaurant has no star power

        premium_icon Celebrity chef’s new restaurant has no star power

        Lifestyle Jamie Oliver’s new pizzeria fails to impress Anooska Tucker-Evans.

        Cabarita Beach is simply the best

        premium_icon Cabarita Beach is simply the best

        News Tweed’s Cabarita Beach has been named Australia’s best beach for 2020

        Hot mess as refrigerated truck crashes in heatwave

        premium_icon Hot mess as refrigerated truck crashes in heatwave

        News Tefrigerated truck crash causes chaos as heat swelters over highway.