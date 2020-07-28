Menu
Cult burger chain finally coming to Oz

by Frank Chung
28th Jul 2020 7:05 AM

 

Forget In-N-Out Burger - Five Guys is finally coming to Australia.

While the West Coast-based In-N-Out has toyed with Aussies for years, forcing burger fans to stand in line for hours in the sweltering heat for a chance to sample the goods - when it's not busy suing local businesses for trademark infringement - East Coast rival Five Guys has skipped the entree and snuck in the back door.

Aussies will soon get their hands on Five Guys' signature cheesy bacon burgers and milkshakes, after Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group picked up the master franchise for Australia and New Zealand.

A Five Guys bacon cheeseburger. Picture: Bobak Ha'Eri/Wikimedia Commons
A Five Guys bacon cheeseburger. Picture: Bobak Ha'Eri/Wikimedia Commons

 

Seagrass BHG, whose brands include Meat & Wine Co and Ribs & Burgers, confirmed the news, which was first reported by Good Food this afternoon.

Initial sites are now being scouted in Sydney with the first restaurants expected to open by the middle of next year.

Five Guys was founded in 1986 in Arlington County, Virginia by Janie and Jerry Murrell and their sons Jim, Matt, Chad and Ben, and now has more than 1500 stores worldwide.

Originally published as Cult burger chain finally coming to Oz

