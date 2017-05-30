Cupcakes help Crabbes Creek School get back on track

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD'S cupcake dream has raised more than $850 for Crabbes Creek Public School, which was severely damaged by the recent floods.

Seeing the devastation the March floods caused to the region, Pottsville Beach Public School year one student Indie Rose Best asked her mother Amelia to bake 100 cupcakes one afternoon in early April.

"She told me she really wanted to raise money for the people who lost everything in the flood,” Ms Best said.

"She's a very deep thinker and it really affected her to see all of the flood (damage) on the news.”

Getting straight to work, Ms Best baked 120 chocolate cupcakes for Indie to sell after school.

"On the Thursday I baked all the cupcakes and I put a little post on Facebook about it,” Ms Best said.

"She set up a little stall in the driveway and everyone came.”

Ms Best said Indie was overwhelmed with the support of the community, especially when her goal was to raise $100.

"The generosity of the community was amazing,” she said.

"There was one man who bought five cupcakes and donated $100.”

Indie rasied $852.60 in total and donated everything to Crabbes Creek Public School, which is temporarily operating at Burringbar Public School.

"We went to Burringbar School and joined in on their assembly,” Ms Best said.

"We gave the (Crabbes Creek) principal the cheque and they presented Indie with a certificate of appreciation. They did mention they've got a garden of fruit and vegetables which they hope to rebuild with the money.”

Ms Best said she was very proud of her daughter's charity.

"A lot of adults said Indie was pretty inspiring and I'm sure she's inspired a lot of kids to help others,” she said.

"$800 might not seem like a lot of money but it's is a lot of money to them.

"I was proud that she was just one person who could make a big difference.”