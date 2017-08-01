19°
Curious Art Gallery to close in August

FOR 16 years Chinderah's Curious Art Gallery has been the home for many budding artists but it will be closing its doors for the final time next month.

As the only not-for-profit artists' co-operative on the Tweed, Curious Art secretary Clare Bryant said it was time for the gallery to call it a day.

"With the current active members now involved with PhDs and diploma studies in various disciplines, teaching in photography and art, and other local volunteer activities, a new chapter begins for each of the dedicated volunteers who have exhibited and worked constantly over the last 16 years,” Ms Bryant said.

"The success of this not-for-profit artist-run initiative is measured by the personal and professional development of its members and the charitable endeavours within the community.”

Curious Art member Gillian Buttress-Grove said without the help of the gallery she would never have been able to start her own business.

"I hung my first ever painting for sale on the walls at Curious over a decade ago,” Ms Buttress-Grove said.

"It was there amongst the support of the local arts community that I built my art confidence and gained some business administration skills helping out with the running of the co-op.

"There's no doubt that these early years led to the foundation of Artable, an award winning local art school that now runs workshops with Australian and international artists worldwide.

"Thank you to the Curious Art family from the bottom of my heart, you touched the lives of so many (people) and supported my own art journey in so many

ways.”

Fast facts

  • A Curious Farewell celebration of the last 16 years is on Saturday, August 12, at the gallery.
  • A final exhibition for the Curious Art Gallery, in the iconic Big Pink Art Deco building on Chinderah Bay Drive, will run until August 31.
  • For more information contact director Tracy Jay on 0473 917 397 or general manager Michael Bryant on 0439 998 352.
