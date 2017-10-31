Current and former rugby league stars hit the greens

NSW Origin hooker Nathan Peats and his son Harlem were welcome visitors at the Tweed MOL Bowls Day at Coolangatta last Sunday.

Tweed District MOL attracted a record 104 bowlers to their eight annual bowls day at Coolangatta Bowls Club last Sunday.

Tweed president John Strong said the previous best was 70 bowlers and he thanked the host club for their strong support.

Strong said the popular day had grown from strength-to-strength and he thanked business houses for their sponsorship.

"The day is not really for fund raising and it brings our supporters together for enjoyment and a good day of fun,” he said.

NSW MOL manager, Bruce Walker, who flew from Sydney for the day said he thoroughly enjoyed his first taste of lawn bowls.

Walker played with Easts Tigersin Brisbane, North Sydney, Manly and Australia was greatly impressed with the strong support shown to Tweed District MOL.

"I also thank all here for their support to help Tweed carry out their work to help rugby league families from Tugun through to Mullumbimby,” Walker said.

NSW and Titans Hooker Nathan Peats also made a special guest appearance at the day.