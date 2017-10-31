News

Current and former rugby league stars hit the greens

NSW Origin hooker Nathan Peats and his son Harlem were welcome visitors at the Tweed MOL Bowls Day at Coolangatta last Sunday.
NSW Origin hooker Nathan Peats and his son Harlem were welcome visitors at the Tweed MOL Bowls Day at Coolangatta last Sunday. Contributed
by Graham Callaghan

Tweed District MOL attracted a record 104 bowlers to their eight annual bowls day at Coolangatta Bowls Club last Sunday.

Tweed president John Strong said the previous best was 70 bowlers and he thanked the host club for their strong support.

Strong said the popular day had grown from strength-to-strength and he thanked business houses for their sponsorship.

"The day is not really for fund raising and it brings our supporters together for enjoyment and a good day of fun,” he said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

NSW MOL manager, Bruce Walker, who flew from Sydney for the day said he thoroughly enjoyed his first taste of lawn bowls.

Walker played with Easts Tigersin Brisbane, North Sydney, Manly and Australia was greatly impressed with the strong support shown to Tweed District MOL.

"I also thank all here for their support to help Tweed carry out their work to help rugby league families from Tugun through to Mullumbimby,” Walker said.

NSW and Titans Hooker Nathan Peats also made a special guest appearance at the day.

Topics:  bowls fundraising appeal greg cox men of league men of league bowls day nathan peats tweed men of league

Tweed Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

#treatyoself (or loved one) with these wicked event tickets

ON THE first day of Christmas, our true loves might mention something about a partridge and a pear tree, but here’s a list of things a lot more appealing.

Racey fever to be revived on tour

Racey fever to be revived on tour

Shiny, happy people, Racey's cheerful sounds revived a genre at the unlikeliest of times.

School bus driver made 'sexually explicit' comments to girl

A school bus driver has been charged with child grooming offences.

Man, 48, charged with child grooming offences

Tweed Queen's Baton Relay bearers honoured

Sam Ford, pictured with parents Margaret and Michael at Cabarita, has been named as a Queen's Baton Relay batonbearer.

"It was really exciting, especially for Sam. He was ecstatic.”

Chillingham Voices sound out in Mikado

Chillingham Voices' Rowena Oldham, Jenny Curnow and Maggie Morrison get ready for their Mikado performances in November.

Stepping back in time for a special performance

Local Partners