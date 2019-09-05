TOTAL FIRE BANS: Current warnings across the Northern Rivers

Severe fire danger rating is forecast for the Northern Rivers with the possiblity of Total fire Bans being declared.

UPDATE 3.38pm: AFTER a revised forecast from the Bureau Of Meteorology, seven Total Fire Bans will be in place tomorrow, Friday September 6, starting at midnight tonight.

The bans are in place on the Far North Coast, North Coast, Greater Hunter and Central Ranges, North Western, Northern Slopes, and New England.

An extreme fire danger rating is in place across six of regions and a severe fire danger rating is in place on the Far Norther Coast.

Hot, dry and very windy conditions are forecast.

UPDATE 2.54pm: A TOTAL Fire Ban has been declared for the Far North Coast, North Coast, Greater Hunter, New England, Northern Slopes, and North Western regions tomorrow, Friday 6 September 2019, due to forecast hot and windy conditions.

The Total Fire Ban, commencing at midnight tonight, covers the following councils:



Far North Coast (Severe) - Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley, Tweed



North Coast (Severe) - Bellingen, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Kempsey, Nambucca, Mid-Coast



Greater Hunter (Severe) - Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton, Upper Hunter



New England (Severe) - Glen Innes Severn, Tenterfield, Uralla, Walcha, Armidale



Northern Slopes (Extreme) - Gunnedah, Gwydir, Inverell, Liverpool Plains, Tamworth



North Western (Severe) - Moree Plains, Narrabri, Walgett, Warrumbungle



The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) provides the following advice:



Under Extreme fire conditions:



Homes that are specially designed and constructed to withstand a bush fire, prepared to the highest level and actively defended may provide safety.



Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and know when you will leave, where you will go and how you will get there. Know what you will do if you cannot leave.



Leaving early in the day is your safest option.



Keep informed by listening to local radio, watching television news broadcasts and monitoring www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.



Under Severe and Very High fire conditions:



Well prepared homes that are actively defended can provide safety during a fire.



Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and remain vigilant



Keep informed by listening to local radio, watching television news broadcasts and monitoring www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

Please note: The NSW RFS may issue a Harvest Safety Alert for areas of heightened risk. Harvest operators should monitor conditions and regularly check that they are operating within guidelines.

No fires may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended during a Total Fire Ban. Gas and electric barbecues may be used provided certain conditions are met. Total Fire Ban rules and a map of current Total Fire Ban areas are listed at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

Original story: CONDITIONS across northern NSW continue to deteriorate, with a severe fire danger rating forecast.

Areas west of Tabulam are currently under Total Fire Ban, with more areas expected to be declared tomorrow.

CURRENT FIRE WARNINGS

Total fire bans in place today for New England, Northern Slopes and North Western areas. Hot and windy conditions are expected throughout the day.

Land managers are urged to check all previous pile burns to make sure they are fully extinguished and don't reignite in this weather. If you see an unattended fire without a fire truck in attendance, contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Today:

Far North Coast (Fire area 1 includes Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed LGAs): High fire danger rating.

New England (Fire Area 11 includes Glen Innes Severn, Tenterfield, Uralla, Walcha and Armidale LGAs): Severe fire danger rating, a Total Fire Ban is in place.

North Coast (Fire area 2 includes Bellingen, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Kempsey, Nambucca, and Mid-Coast): High fire danger rating is in place.

Updated forecast from Bureau Of Meteorology showing possible areas of severe and extreme fire danger in North East NSW tomorrow. Further total fire bans likely. Landholders should review their plans and know in the event of a fire when you will leave, what will you take and where will you go? NSW RFS

Updated forecast from Bureau Of Meteorology shows possible areas of severe and extreme fire danger in north east NSW tomorrow.

Further total fire bans likely.

NSW RFS advises landholders should review their plans and know in the event of a fire when you will leave, what will you take and where will you go?

