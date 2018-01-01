Curry, spice and all things nice

WINNING TRIO: Mark Wilson, chef Lia Wilson and Toby Bamford display some of the dishes on offer at the newly opened Bombay Cricketers' Club restaurant at Salt Village, Kingscliff.

WINNING TRIO: Mark Wilson, chef Lia Wilson and Toby Bamford display some of the dishes on offer at the newly opened Bombay Cricketers' Club restaurant at Salt Village, Kingscliff. Tweed Daily News

FROM the team that brought some of the best restaurants to the Tweed, comes their new offering: the Bombay Cricketers' Club.

Launching over new year, the new eatery at Salt Village is the brainchild of Mark and Lia Wilson and their business partners Lee Middendorf and Toby Bamford.

Together the team has brought us the ever-popular Spice Den and Osteria restaurants at Casuarina, as well as Kingscliff's hottest venue Taverna, launched a year ago.

Now, with their latest addition, they bring a touch of the sub-continent to the Tweed Coast, with an infusion of Indian, Sri Lankan and Pakistani flavours to tempt food lovers.

"It's an addiction, you are not in this industry to make a lot of money,” Mr Wilson said. "But we are passionate about food and passionate about the industry.”

The project was born out of a desire to once again work with Mr Bamford, who launched the Sandbar and Grill at Casuarina before moving to Sydney where he helped launch another 17 restaurants.

"We wanted to get Toby into the mix, otherwise we would have lost him to another venture,” Mr Wilson said.

"So over a couple of beers we came up with a plan and a strategy and, six weeks later, here we are.”

Consulting with renowned chef Ved Navghare of Melbourne's Tonka restaurant fame, the team has come up with another winning formula.

Using as much locally-grown produce as possible, their menu is full of tantalising tastes, including dishes like this one: crispy pork, mint, mango, fried onions and betel leaves. Or there's the Not Butter Chicken - where the emphasis is on traditional curry as opposed to the westernised offering.

"We do things we are inspired by. We ask this question of ourselves: If you were caught on a desert island or you were on death row, what would be the meal you would have and quite often a Thai or an Indian banquet come up,” Mr Wilson said. "So Spice Den was a huge success, once that was ticked off, the next move was to do India.”

Mr Wilson said he was "astounded” by the lack of Indian offerings on the Coast and couldn't wait to experiment with it.

"Every cuisine has a platform... with India, and the size of that country, they just have the biggest spice cabinet you can think of.

"We can't believe more hasn't been done with it. We are excited to bring these spices into our restaurant and play with them and present dishes, I think it is a huge opportunity.”

DETAILS:

What: Bombay Cricketers' Club

Where: Shop 3/49-61 Bells Boulevard, Salt Village, Kingscliff

Hours: Dinner every day except Tuesdays, plus lunch Saturdays and Sundays.

Contact: 02 6674 1033 or admin@bombaycricketersclub.com.au