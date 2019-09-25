Customers hit with major change to Myer’s ‘returns policy’

RETAIL giant Myer is known for its generous return policy but that's about to change when it introduces new rules that will force you to choose more wisely when bargain hunting.

From October 1, Myer will no longer allow 'clearance items' to be exchanged or returned.

It means consumers will not be able to change their mind or rue selecting the wrong colour once they have paid the item.

It's a major shift from Myer's which used to allow 'clearance' items, marked with a yellow sales docket, to be returned.

The change does not affect stocktake or sale items and nor does it diminish a shopper's guarantees and rights under Australian consumer law.

But it does mean that consumers will need to be ultra-careful when selecting 'clearance' goods and ensuring they will be fit for purpose.

Myer will no longer exchange or refund on ‘clearance’ items because a customer changes their mind. Pic: Brendon Thorne

Excluding clearance items, Myer will now only exchange, or refund, all other purchases within 30 days, provided "satisfactory" proof of purchase is produced.

The only exception is that consumers who purchase goods in November and December will have until January 31 to return or exchange non-clearance purchases.

A Myer spokesman said that they have been communicating their return policy change for a few months.

"We will not be accepting returns for clearance items, which are significantly reduced in price when purchased and clearly marked on the receipt," the spokesman said.

"Although we have been communicating this update to our returns policy for some time, we do apologise if this has caused inconvenience for any of our customers."

He encouraged shoppers to use the Myer one app because it automatically downloads and stores receipts and it means they will "never lose a receipt for a purchased item."

The ACCC websites states that signs stating 'no refunds will be given if you have simply changed your mind' are acceptable.