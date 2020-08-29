Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lisa and Mark Blyth from The Dock Bar and Restaurant are sick and tired of copping COVID abuse. Photo: Stuart Fast
Lisa and Mark Blyth from The Dock Bar and Restaurant are sick and tired of copping COVID abuse. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

'Enough': Business owners sick of abuse over virus rules

Stuart Fast
29th Aug 2020 4:30 AM | Updated: 7:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR Lisa and Mark Blyth, being in business in 2020 is marred by more than the COVID-19 crisis.

The owners of the The Dock Bar and Restaurant in Urangan say they have received incessant abuse from customers who are unhappy about having to comply with restrictions.

While they'd had limited experience with negative customers prior to the coronavirus crisis Mrs Blyth said many people had taken issue with having to register for contact tracing, only paying by card and social distancing requirements.

She said she had experienced this behaviour at least two to three times per day since reopening.

Staff had been sworn at and subjected to threatening behaviour.

One man made a gunshot gesture towards her.

"That is awful," she said.

"We only want people who enjoy themselves and who abide by the rules."

"We try to do the right thing and we get abused … enough is enough."

The bar and restaurant will be taking a ten day break in September to give staff a rest period from the COVID criticism and abuse.

Mrs Blyth didn't expect things to change over the break, but said the staff needed the time to refresh and come back bright and ready.

She said the staff deserved one not to be abused.

letterspromo
coronavirus fcbusiness
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Balaclava-clad man robbed house brandishing an iron tube

        Premium Content Balaclava-clad man robbed house brandishing an iron tube

        News A man robbed a resident while brandishing an iron tube and wearing an orange balaclava, court documents revealed.

        More shark mitigation funding on the cards

        Premium Content More shark mitigation funding on the cards

        News IT IS understood this funding will cover another smart drum line and listening...

        Lismore school kids on a big mission for change

        Premium Content Lismore school kids on a big mission for change

        News THE Living School students who are ‘disgusted’ by the current justice system want...

        ‘Prepare to leave’: Bushfire puts Gold Coast homes at risk

        ‘Prepare to leave’: Bushfire puts Gold Coast homes at risk

        Environment Residents warned to prepare to leave fire worsens on Gold Coast