WINGS CLIPPED: Seagulls five-eighth Luke Jurd being brought to ground against the Cutters at Piggabeen Sports Complex.
Cutters spoil Tweed party on Old Boys' Day

Michael Doyle
by
29th Jul 2019 9:35 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: A second half blitz of four tries to the visiting Cutters has resulted in the Tweed Seagulls falling to their sixth loss in seven games in the Intrust Super Cup.

The Seagulls were hoping to make it back to back wins in front a home crowd on Sunday afternoon, and a 12-0 lead after half an hour appeared to have them on course for a win.

But 30 unanswered points by the Mackay Cutters ended any hope of a win on Old Boys' Day for Tweed who remain seventh on the competition ladder.

Tweed Coach Ben Woolf said ball control in the second half was his side's undoing.

"A lack of possession in the second half really hurt us,” Woolf said.

"I think we touched the ball twice in the first 10 minutes.

"(Mackay's) effort and enthusiasm was really good and they just got on top of us.”

The Seagulls now have a week off to regroup before making their charge to the semi finals.

The Seagulls have not played in the semi finals since 2014, and Woolf said he would give his players a rest.

"We will give the guys a bit of time off and let them freshen up for the final four rounds,” Woolf said.

