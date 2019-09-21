Cybercrime squad charge two over online drug network

TWO men will face court today on charges relating to the supply of illicit drugs following an investigation into an online drug distribution network.

Police allege the network, operating from Sydney's north west, used a website hosted offshore.

Following extensive investigations, detectives from Strike Force Bribaree intercepted 22 post parcels and seized a variety of prohibited drugs on September 19.

A 60-year-old man at Bella Vista, who police allege was at the location to post parcels containing drugs, was arrested on Friday.

About an hour later, a 28-year-old man was arrested at a unit at North Rocks.

During the searches, police seized a significant quantity of steroids, a tablet press, a label maker.

A firearm police allege was found at one of the properties, along with a baton, mobile phones, SIM cards, computers and electronic storage devices.

A crime scene was established at the North Rocks property after detectives found items consistent with drug manufacture, with specialist officers from the Chemical Operations Team now dismantling the set-up.

The 28-year-old man was charged with four counts of supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and two counts of deal with identity info to commit etc indictable offence.

Police will allege that the man supplied steroids online and received payment via cryptocurrency.

The older man was charged with supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and four counts of deal with identity info to commit etc indictable offence.

The pair were refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court today.

Investigations under Strike Force Bribaree are continuing, and further charges are expected.

