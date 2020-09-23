Cyclist causes ‘traumatic’ injuries to pedestrian

A Melbourne woman who suffered life-changing injuries after being run over by a cyclist has been left without a cent due to a compensation loophole.

Danae Lomen was walking on a shared footpath with her mum on September 9 when she was struck down by a bike rider.

The 24-year-old was left with horrific injuries including facial fractures, missing teeth, a broken arm, severe concussion, memory loss and multiple bruises and lacerations covering her body.

But it turns out the recent graduate would have been better off if she had been hit by a car or a motorbike instead, as incidents between pedestrians and cyclists are not eligible for compensation under Victoria's Traffic Accident Commission.

As a result, Ms Lomen is facing tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills without a cent of assistance.

Ms Lomen revealed her horrific injuries in an emotional interview with A Current Affair last night, and called for a system shake-up to protect other victims.

"I hit the concrete face first and it was a lot of blood. I'd lost consciousness. It was quite traumatic," Ms Lomen told the program.

"I'm off work and then I have this massive bill to pay in order to repair something that was done to me."

A Current Affair revealed Ms Lomen's dental bills alone would cost $25,000, and her sister Jessica Arias called for urgent change.

"I can't believe there's nothing. There is no system in place. There's no insurance fees, there's no registration for cyclists to prevent this from happening to someone in the future," Ms Arias said.

Ms Arias has set up a GoFundMe page calling for donations to help cover her sister's medical expenses, with more than $5000 raised already.

"Being in stage 4 lockdown living in Victoria we have suffered financial hardship as it is, however now she will be unable to work and is facing a long and costly recovery," the GoFundMe page reads.

"Unfortunately this accident is not covered by TAC so she is not eligible for any compensation."

According to the TAC website, Victorians can make a compensation claim if "you, or someone you represent, was involved in an accident caused by the driving of a car, motorcycle, bus, train or tram, and you, or someone you represent, was injured or died in the accident".

Pedestrians and cyclists are only covered for accidents caused by the driving of a car, motorcycle, bus, train or tram, while cyclists who collide with a stationary motor vehicle are also covered.

