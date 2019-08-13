Menu
Cyclist critical after striking dead pig

by KEAGAN ELDER
13th Aug 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 11:39 AM
A CYCLIST is in a critical condition after colliding with a dead pig while cycling in a group.

Queensland Ambulance Service executive operations manager David Lowe the man suffered significant head injuries while riding on the Port Access Rd in South Townsville.

"The incident involved four cyclists who had struck a deceased pig lying on the side of the road," he said.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the 43-year-old's condition had since become critical.

Mr Lowe said another two men, aged in their late 30s, suffered shoulder injuries.

Another man, also in his late 30s, had multiple abrasions.

These three cyclists were taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics were called to the crash at 5.54am.

