Cyclist dies after crashing into parked car

The scene of the crash at Hope Island.
The scene of the crash at Hope Island.
by Jack Harbour, Gold Coast Bulletin

AN elderly cyclist has died following a crash despite desperate efforts by paramedics to revive him on the side of a Gold Coast road this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene at 9.14am after a cyclist and car collided on Hope Island Road, Hope Island.

It is understood the man, aged in his 70s, crashed into the back of a parked car and suffered a heart attack.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man as shocked fellow cyclists held up a sheet to conceal the man lying on the road.

However, he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid to area with delays expected between Monterey Keys Drive and River Links Boulevard.

