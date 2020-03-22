Cyclist hit by car on Tweed road in serious condition

Emergency services were called to Dry Dock Rd Tweed Heads South about 7.30am after two cyclists were hit by a car.

A CYCLIST is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Tweed Heads today.

A NSW spokeswoman said paramedics treated a 40-year-old woman and a 47-year-old-man who were both from Burleigh Waters.

She said the woman was taken to The Tweed Hospital for suspected spinal injuries and was in a serious condition.

She said the man was treated for cuts to his head and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

"The driver of the of the car, a 37-year-old female from Terranora, was uninjured," she said.

"Officers attached to Tweed-Byron Police District established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries assisted by both NSW Police and Queensland Police Crash Investigation Unit."

Investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.