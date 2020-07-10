UPDATE: Cyclist impaled at boardwalk in stable condition

The woman was riding along the popular track and fell onto mangroves and was impaled. Photos by Frank Redward.

UPDATE: The 59-year-old woman who was impaled on mangroves after falling from the boardwalk at Coffs Creek last Thursday remains in a stable condition at John Hunter Hospital.

JULY 9, 3.30PM: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been called to Coffs Harbour Hospital to transfer the woman to John Hunter Hospital for surgery.

Just after noon today, three NSW Ambulance crews responded to the incident.

Paramedics treated the 59-year-old for a serious chest and back injury. She was transported to Coffs Harbour hospital in a critical condition.

"These type of injuries are shocking. It's so important to reassure our patient as much as we can," Duty Operations Manager, NSW Ambulance, Insp Dean Lassau said.

Woman impaled by tree branch in cycling accident: NSW Ambulance Duty Operations Manager, Inspector Dean Lassau, described the situation as "traumatic."

"Along with other emergency services we were able to provide ongoing care and safely release our patient.

"Our crews provided the best possible treatment, we managed to stabilise our patient before transporting her to hospital."

'She seemed so happy before' - those first on the scene share their thoughts

Those first on the scene when a woman fell and became impaled on mangroves have shared their thoughts.

Grace Eksanow was walking along the boardwalk with her friend Sunny Yarnold when they saw the woman ride past with her husband.

"She seemed so happy before it and she just fell over and everyone was frantic," Grace said.

"I called an ambulance and her husband applied pressure and she started to calm down."

Her friend Sunny has also been left shaken by what they saw.

"Me and my mate Grace were walking along the boardwalk at Park Beach and there was this lady who was riding along it and she went to turn around and go back to her husband - and she sort of just fell off, and got impaled through the stomach area with the stick," Sunny said.

"And we were there panicking and called an ambulance. Then the ambulance came and we got told to leave.

"I'm feeling sick...a bit scared...a bit anxious but alright and I just hope she will be fine and that she lives a long and happy life I guess."

EARLIER: A woman is in a critical condition after being impaled at Coffs Creek today.

The 59-year-old woman was riding along the popular elevated Mangrove Boardwalk which winds its way along behind the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

It's understood she was riding an electric bike and fell off the boardwalk.

She was impaled through the upper torso.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES), Ambulance and Police all attended the scene.

She was taken by ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital where she is in a critical condition.

The incident occurred shortly after noon.

The Coffs Coast Advocate will bring you more details when they come to hand.