Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape cordoning off a area with a yellow car
Police tape cordoning off a area with a yellow car
Crime

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in NSW’s north

by AAP
23rd Jun 2019 4:25 PM

A cyclist has died on the road after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident in NSW's north, police say.

A passing motorist discovered the man's body on the road and called emergency services after 1am on Sunday to Wilsons Creek Rd in Wilsons Creek, about 9km southwest of Mullumbimby.

A pushbike was found near the man's body.

He is believed to be aged in his 20s.

A crime scene has been set up and the road remains closed.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Police are urging anyone who may have information or dashcam footage to contact them.

More Stories

careless driving cyclist fatality murder

Top Stories

    HOPS TO IT: Bubblegum beer tickles voters' tastebuds

    premium_icon HOPS TO IT: Bubblegum beer tickles voters' tastebuds

    Food & Entertainment They might be the new kids on the block when it comes to craft beer brewing, but the team at Currumbin Valley Brewing have certainly found favour with drinkers.

    Big Brother house on fire

    Big Brother house on fire

    News Abandoned Big Brother house goes up in flames

    Police call off search for missing Belgian backpacker

    premium_icon Police call off search for missing Belgian backpacker

    News Byron Bay's "kindness is like a balm on our bleeding heart"

    Club chases $14k boob job loan from stripper

    premium_icon Club chases $14k boob job loan from stripper

    Crime "She asked for it, she got it, she bolted after that"