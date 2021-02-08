Cyclist taken to hospital after being clipped by truck

TRUCK CLIPS BICYCLE: A male cyclist was clipped by a truck on Tweed Valley Way, Condong, shortly before 6am on February 8, 2021, and transported to hospital.

Around 6am today paramedics were called to a crash after a cyclist was clipped by a truck.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed paramedics were called just after 6am to the crash which occurred on Tweed Valley Way, Condong.

It is understood the cyclist, a man in his early 40s, was clipped by a truck, thrown from his bicycle and landed in the northbound lane.

Two road ambulances attended the crash and treated the cyclist for shoulder and leg injuries.

The cyclist is also thought to be suffering from several lacerations to his upper legs.

He has been transported to Gold Coast University Hospital by ambulance.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District were also at the scene and are understood to be investigating the incident.

Police have been contacted for comment.