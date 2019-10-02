More than 130 cyclists caught out in police crackdown. Picture: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command- NSW Police Force/Facebook

Hundreds of Sydney cyclists and pedestrians have been issued with penalties following a major police crackdown.

On September 23, officers from the Central Metropolitan Highway Patrol conducted Operation Pedro, which is aimed at raising road safety awareness for all road users.

The Traffic and Highway Patrol Commanded released the figures of how many people were caught out by the police blitz.

The majority of road users who were issued with penalties were cyclists, with 50 given fines for disobeying traffic lights.

Another 49 cyclists were fined for not wearing helmets and a further 20 were caught riding on the footpath.

The penalties for these offences range from $144 to $344

On top of these offenders, another 13 cyclists were penalised for other offences.

More than 100 pedestrians were also caught up in the crackdown, along with just under 80 motorists.

Operation Pedro has been running since 2014. Picture: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command- NSW Police Force/Facebook

Police noted that there has been a "slight decline in the overall bicycle offences being committed" since Operation Pedro was started in 2014.

Traffic & Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, said the operation was established to raise awareness about road safety.

"We have been conducting Operation Pedro since 2014 as a way of educating the community about the importance of all road users doing the right thing," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said after last year's operation.

The operation is aimed at promoting safety for all road users. Picture: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command- NSW Police Force/Facebook

"This should come as a reminder for everyone to take personal responsibility for their actions on the road.

"City traffic is full of many challenges and distractions for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, so we want to do everything possible to ensure that we reduce road trauma."

Last year 148 cyclists were issued with infringements as a result of the operation.