Cyclone swell hits the Tweed Coast

The expected track of Tropical Cyclone Linda, released early this morning. Bureau of Meteorology

SURFERS are gearing up for massive swell forming off the Tweed Coast, as ex-tropical Cyclone Linda continues to move down the Queensland coast.

While the category 1 ex-cyclone is expected to move towards the Queensland coast for the next 24 hours, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts that ex-Cyclone Linda would transition into an intense subtropical low when she turns south and ultimately southeast away from the coast again.

Massive swell hits Tweed: Tweed to get 4-6m swell today.

BOM issued a hazardous surf warning for the Byron Coast and Coffs Coast early this morning and warned people to stay alert if rock fishing, boating and swimming in those areas.

Surfers on the Tweed Coast can expect 4-6m waves formed by the east south east winds.

But anybody who is going down to watch the next rounds of the the Quiky Pro at Snapper Rocks today should bring an umbrella, as there's 70 per cent rain forecast for today.