DA causes big splash in Hastings Point

SPLASHING AROUND: BIG4 North Star Holiday Resort water park is hoping council will approve its DA to expand the water slide.

THE Big4 North Star Holiday Resort water slide plays an important part in the memories of holidaymakers at Hastings Point but for neighbouring residents it's nothing but a noisy nightmare.

Big4 management has submitted a new development application to Tweed Shire Council to redevelop the park's water slide area, following the refusal of a previous DA at the site in July.

The new DA has addressed the issues pointed out by council, including the height of the platform being reduced from the original 8.5m to 8.2m and the inclusion of a 1.8m high noise barrier on the eastern side of the water slide.

But Hastings Point resident Margaret Papworth told council on November 30 the water park already causes too much disruption in their day-to-day lives.

"It's the water noise alone,” Ms Papworth said.

"As soon as the water park starts up we hear water noise. Over half a ton of water drops every few minutes. There's a lot of kids screaming.

"If you want to have a lay down in your bedroom of an afternoon, there's screaming.”

Another Hastings Point resident Frances Andrews told council she believed Hastings Point was the wrong location for a water park.

"The noise report is seriously lacking,” Ms Andrews said.

"Noise from the park is already at excessive levels. Theme parks with their large footprints can accommodate this type of activity, not a small town.”

But park manager Ian Beadel told council holidaymakers expected world class equipment when visiting the Tweed.

"Our old slides were installed some 25 years ago and if we can replace them with modern facilities we will hopefully remain competitive for the next 20 years,” Mr Beadel said.

"Our plan going forward is that by replacing the water slides we will not only be able to retain our guests but hopefully they might even stay a little longer.”

Council voted to defer its decision about the DA until December 15.

"There's been a huge number of public submissions for both ways,” Mayor Katie Milne said.

Mr Beadel told the Tweed Daily News the resort had advised its solicitors to proceed to the Land and Environment Court immediately, if council rejects the DA.