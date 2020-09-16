Dad charged with attempted murder of little child

A man bugged his wife’s phone before allegedly attempting to murder their daughter, a court has heard, while a magistrate has denied him release on bail.

A man bugged his wife’s phone before allegedly attempting to murder their daughter, a court has heard, while a magistrate has denied him release on bail.

An Adelaide father allegedly tried to murder his three-year-old daughter after his wife told him their marriage was over, a court has heard.

Shaun Preston Mate, 43, and the child were found with gas bottles at their home at Eden Hills, south of the CBD, in July.

Adelaide Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday police moved a coffee table blocking the door to the room they were in and found the girl limp, pale and unconscious.

Both were taken to hospital and spent time in the intensive care unit.

Opposing Mate's application for home detention bail, a police prosecutor said his wife heard gas "hissing" from inside the room and feared he was harming himself and their daughter.

The court heard Mate's computer was seized and analysed after he was charged, and he was found to be monitoring his wife's emails and had also bugged her mobile phone.

The prosecutor said bail should not be granted for the protection of the alleged victim.

However, Mate's counsel Stephen White said his client's marriage was crumbling and he was in a "distressed state" at the time of the alleged incident.

He said Mate had that day been given the news the marriage was over and he was experiencing depression.

Referring to an expert report ordered by the court, Mr White said Mate was at low risk of reoffending and had no current mental illness.

Magistrate Jayanthi McGrath refused bail in any form.

"The allegations are, of course, particularly serious and I'm concerned about the protection of the alleged victim in the matter," she said.

Mate, who is facing one charge of attempted murder, was remanded in custody to reappear before the court in January.