Juan Daniel Visagie remains behind bars and is scheduled to face court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Crime

Dad charged with murder over death of baby

by Angie Raphael
26th Jan 2021 3:08 PM

A Perth father accused of violently shaking his one-month-old daughter has been charged with murder following the baby's death.

The infant was allegedly assaulted in September, suffering severe brain damage, and died at Perth Children's Hospital on December 27.

Juan Daniel Visagie, 25, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm.

But police confirmed on Tuesday that the charge would be formally upgraded to murder when Mr Visagie faces Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Visagie, from Gosnells, has been behind bars at Hakea Prison since September.

He is expected to appear in court via video link.

Juan Daniel Visagie is now accused of murdering his baby. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Mr Visagie announced the birth of his baby on social media on August 7.

"My daughter born five mins ago. Both the mum and daughter are doing well," he wrote.

"Proud dad/mum right here!"

On August 26, Mr Visagie wrote: "It's always the best feeling in the world finishing work and coming home to my baby girl. She's perfect and growing so fast."


