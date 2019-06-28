Dad dies one day after emotional wedding

A young dad got the chance to marry the love of his life in a romantic backyard ceremony, one day before he died from a terminal brain tumour.

Navar Herbert died on Tuesday night after a lengthy battle with a cancerous sarcoma tumour.

The 22-year-old Gold Coast rugby union player was diagnosed with the tumour several months ago and his condition quickly deteriorated.

A day before his passing he married Maia Falwasser who he shares a child with.

After his death, his wife set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to fly Navar's body back home to Kotahitanga Marae, New Zealand, where he wished to be buried.

She shared an emotional video from their wedding day to the page, thanking everyone for their ongoing support.

"Today my heart is heavy and sad, I lost my best friend, husband and the father to our son," Maia wrote.

"I feel absolutely showered in LOVE by friends and family, this is a hard time, however I do find my strength and refuge in everybody's support."

Navar was diagnosed with a brain tumour several months ago. Picture: Dion Taumata/YouTube

More than $80,000 has been raised to help fly Navar’s body back to New Zealand to be buried. Picture: Dion Taumata/YouTube

The video from the couple's wedding day shows Navar's groomsmen helping him get dressed for the big day before wheeling him outside to wait for his future wife to walk down the aisle.

As Maia walks out to stand next to Navar, he holds her hand and tells her how much he loves her.

After the ceremony, family and friends perform an emotional haka for the newly married couple.

Friends and family performed an emotional haka at the ceremony. Picture: Dion Taumata/YouTube

So far the GoFundMe page has raised over $82,000 to help fund Navar's journey home.

Tributes have been flowing in for the 22-year-old since his passing.

The Nerang Bulls club, which Navar used to play for, shared the news of his passing on its Facebook page.

"Nerang Bulls Rugby Union Club Committee would like to send all our love to our own Herbert Family on the sad news this morning that Navar has grown his wings overnight," the post read.

Navar's funeral will be held next week on July 2.