Dad fights brain bleed as $100k raised

A Queensland family has been overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers who have donated thousands of dollars to assist the recovery of a builder who was hospitalised with a rare brain bleed.

More than $112,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page in the past week to assist Atherton man Rob Turner's family as they come to terms with his sudden, shock illness.

Mr Turner was about to celebrate a yearly holiday with his wife Gabrielle and three kids at Karumba last month when he felt excruciating pain in his head while in the car.

To his family's terror, he stepped out of the car, collapsed and became paralysed which required him to be flown to Townsville Hospital to be placed in intensive care.

He has since been diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which ruptured at Karumba, causing the rare type of bleed.

In an update on the GoFundMe page, friends of the family said brain surgery is too high risk and Mr Turner will instead undergo rehabilitation over the next 3-4 months while the bleed on his brain absorbs.

Rob Turner pictured with wife Gabrielle, and three kids Estelle, Frankie and Otis. Pic: Supplied

"The medical team and Rob's family feel very hopeful and positive about his progress," the GoFundMe page reads.

"He is continuing to regain his memory, speech and movement. He is aware of what has happened and is determined to keep improving.

"This fundraiser will be a lifeline for Rob, Gabrielle and the kids over the next year or two and we are all eternally grateful for your ongoing generosity."

Last month Mr Turner's wife Gabrielle candidly revealed how the incident had "changed the future" of their family.

One thing that is certain is that we will never take another day for granted," she said.

"It is overwhelming to think Rob has been a ticking time bomb since he was born and we didn't even know."

One of Rob's oldest mates Ian Tomasetig said the Tablelands community was in "complete disbelief" when finding out about Rob's health scare.

"It feels like the entire Tablelands community is in shock," he said.

"Rob and Gabe are so loved here because they are such kind and generous people themselves. They have made such an impact on everyone around them."

Rob Turner recovering in hospital with his kids by his side. Source: Supplied

The donations will help his young family as Rob and Gabrielle own a small construction company and can't operate while he is unwell, it will also cover hospital bills and accommodation for his wife and children who are by his hospital bedside.

"The support we have been shown by the local community has been overwhelming," Gabrielle said.

"Rob would be blown away if he knew how this has affected everyone. Once we get through this, we will pay it forward and make it our mission to give back."

It's not the first time the young family has faced a life-threatening emergency - their eldest daughter underwent urgent open heart surgery when she was only four-weeks old.

"Rob, Gabrielle and their precious children deserve a break," the GoFundMe page reads.

"Rob is a down-to-earth, generous and hardworking man who adores his wife and children.

"Rob is always the first person to help others in need. We need to join forces to do the same for him. Please give anything you can to make this difficult time a little less stressful for the Turner family."