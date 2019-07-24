Dad sacked for caring for sick triplets

A dad claims he was sacked for calling in sick after staying up all night caring for his ill triplet daughters.

Exhausted lorry driver Ross McLean, 36, felt it was too dangerous for him to work after looking after his three-year-old girls.

But the following morning he received a letter from his employers claiming he could be sacked. Three days later he was told not to return to work.

"I'm absolutely fuming," Mr McLean, of Consett, County Durham, told the Newcastle Chronicle. "I didn't realise they could just sack you on the spot like that."

Charlotte, Leah and Sophie were born four weeks premature, meaning they have weakened immune systems and are prone to illness.

'SACKED ON THE SPOT'

Ross said he had taken nine days sick leave from mining business Bradley in Durham since he started last September.

On July 11, his wife Joanne had been at home during the day looking after the sick triplets before Ross took over, staying up all night to care for the girls.

The following morning the HGV driver said he wouldn't be going to work, claiming it wouldn't be safe for him to drive.

The Banks Group that owns Bradley mine said it couldn't comment on Ross' case as he still has the right to appeal.

Ross said: "It's a nightmare with how ill they've been.

PREMATURE TRIPLETS

"It's not like I wanted time off for myself - I've still got holiday days left. If I'd just wanted time off I would have taken them.

"In the meeting, I was compared to the rest of the drivers who don't have as much time off as me.

"But not one of them has a three-year-old triplet family to deal with.

"I tried to explain to my boss that it's hard now when the kids are so young, but it should get better."

In a letter confirming his dismissal, Banks told Ross his absence had a "detrimental impact on our business requirement to deliver to our customers".

The company said: "During the discussions you offered no assurances to remedy the concerns we have in respect of your repeated non-attendance …

"The panel carefully considered all the issues surrounding your repeated non-attendance during the short time you have been employed with Banks Transport and concluded that in considering your suitability, it was decided in the best interests of both parties not to continue with your employment."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission