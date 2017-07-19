20°
Dad's devastating fall on daughter's birthday

Nicholas McElroy, Gold Coast Bulletin | 19th Jul 2017 6:16 AM
David Conway with his daughter Keisha.
GOLD Coast father David Conway fell 20m from a construction site on his daughter Keisha's seventh birthday - the little girl he lives for.

The fall devastated Mr Conway's body and was heard as far away as County Dublin, from where his family have flown to be by his side.

"He's completely focused (on his daughter), he works hard for his family and then he comes home," said Mr Conway's older brother Stephen. "They had her birthday party on the Saturday before (the fall)."

Mr Conway was put into a coma by paramedics following his fall at a Varsity Lakes construction site on Monday last week.

David Conway suffered serious injuries after a horrific fall at Varsity Lakes. Picture Glenn Hampson
The 37-year-old, who has worked in Australia for about 15 years, remains in a serious condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

More on this at the Gold Coast Bulletin

Family and friends of Mr Conway in Ireland have created a crowd-funding website to help with his recovery: https://www.youcaring.com/davidconway-878465.

Topics:  birthday editors picks gold coast workplace accident

