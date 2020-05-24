Dad's heartache over son's truck death

A heartbroken father who hit and killed his five-year-old son in a trucking yard on Friday has apologised to the boy's siblings.

"Sorry, that's all I can say," Doug Sproule said on Seven on Saturday.

Claire Sproule, the sister of young victim Harrison, replied: "You don't have to be sorry, it was an accident."

Harrison Sproule, five, died on Friday night. Picture: Nine News

Mr Sproule, 38, was reportedly parking his 100-tonne truck on Friday night, unaware his son was behind him.

Harrison, who was hit in a gap between two vehicles, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Liverpool Hospital but died from his injuries.

He was five. Picture: Nine News

The incident occurred at a trucking transport yard on Argyle St in Picton, southwest of Sydney, at around 5pm.

Bouquets of flowers were left on the fence outside on Saturday.

The trucking transport yard in Picton. Picture: Damian Shaw

Mr Sproule described his son as a "very happy, mischievous" kid who loved the outdoors and his brothers and sister.

"I fix problems every day but I couldn't fix this one," he said.

"That's my job, to protect them, and I failed on this one."

Truck driver and father Doug Sproule. Picture: Nine News

Harrison, who started "big school" this year, had also loved riding in his father's truck across the country.

"He used to love it because we'd stop and we'd pull over and we'd cook our own meals," Mr Sproule told Nine.

In a photograph from preschool, shared with reporters today, the five-year-old had written that he wanted to be a truck driver when he grew up.

Claire Sproule said her brother was "special".

"You don't find a kid like that," she said.

Claire, Doug and Max Sproule. Picture: Seven News

His family said he loved the outdoors. Picture: Nine News