Dad’s horror: ‘Blood was streaming from his head’

EVERY time he leaves his farm Raymond Wensley is reminded of the day he thought his son Isaac was going to die after being shot in the head.

Mr Wensley, a former firefighter, went through the harrowing details at the Supreme Court in Southport about what happened at his Old Wharf Rd, Pimpama home on Boxing Day in 2016.

"I still remember holding my boy in my arms watching blood streaming form his head," he said.

"I remember his words to me: 'Don't worry dad, I can still breathe'."

Guiseppe Surace, 41, was today sentenced to eight years prison for his role in the violent home invasion.

He will not be eligible for parole until September 2022.

Isaac Wensley was shot in the face during the terrifying attack.

At the conclusion of the proceedings Mr Wensley stood and clapped after Justice David Boddice left the courtroom.

"Karma," he said.

Giuseppe Surace was quickly led out of the courtroom and into the cells.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

His older brother Francesco Surace last November pleaded guilty to attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

He will be sentenced at the end of the month.

Francesco Surace shot Isaac Wensley in the face, causing him to lose sight in one eye.

He shot Isaac's father Raymond Wensley in the groin.

Isaac Wensley was 21 at the time.

Mr Wensley was also hit over the head with a metal bar wielded by Guiseppe Surace, leaving him with a 10cm cut to his head and constant headaches.

Francesco Surace had been at the Wensley home two times earlier that day but came back just before 5pm armed with a gun.

Guiseppe Surace arrived soon after armed with a bar.

"The fallout has affected my family,' Mr Wensley said.

"Most days I feel like I'm really losing. I am hurt, I'm angry... I am angry that someone with such little regard could do this."

Raymond Wensley (centre) outside court today. Picture: Lea Emery.

Mr Wensley said he can still see his son's injuries, including nerve damage and loss of his right eye.

The injury dashed his hopes of becoming a doctor.

"He is a proud man... it affects him more than he will ever say," he said.

Mr Wensley also gave heartbreaking detail about how the shooting had changed his own life.

"I am now a shell of a man," he said.

"I have changed in ways I actually despise.

"I find myself unable to leave my farm.

"My enduring worry is that I will be confronted by evil."

Mr Wensley said a door ajar or not how he left it leaves him with panic, he cannot go in crowds, wakes regularly with headaches, suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and struggles passing the place of the shooting.

"Social drinks now seems like a distant memory," he said.

"When I lay in bed I struggle to sleep."

Giuseppe Surace's barrister Sarah Thompson, instructed by Howden Saggers Lawyers, said her client had a strained relationship with her brother.

"He has a long and difficult relationship with Francesco due to his drug use and mental health," she said.

Ms Thompson said Giuseppe Surace, a brickie's labourer, cared for his disabled brother and had two children aged 8 and 10.