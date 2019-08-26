Menu
Daisy Thomas and Warrick Capper are up and about today. Picture: Instagram
AFL

Daisy recruits Capper for Mad Monday celebrations

by Staff writer
26th Aug 2019 4:22 PM
The ever-popular Dale Thomas is enjoying retirement.

After his 258-game career came to a close on Saturday when Carlton lost against Geelong, the man affectionately known as "Daisy" has been lapping it up.

The Collingwood premiership player was captured on the hill at the Northern Blues' VFL game in his Carlton jumper knocking back a few cans with teammates.

Daisy Thomas and Warwick Capper on Monday Monday. Picture/Instagram
Joining Thomas in his retirement party today was footy larrikin Warwick Capper.

He might have turned 56 this year, but the former Sydney and Brisbane high-flyer can still party with the best of them.

Jack Lukosius (right) at the Suns’ Mad Monday. Picture: Instagram
Thomas, who never shied away from a good time off the field during his career, dressed up as Capper from his heyday with the Swans.

After Thomas' farewell at GMHBA Stadium, he gave a fan a moment they will never forget.

One man put together a sign which read, 'DAISY CAN I HAVE YOUR JUMPER PLEASE DT 39'.

Daisy obliged by whipping off his jumper and handing it over, making the fan's night.

Mad Mondays are a much tamer place than they were in years gone by, but players are still keen to let their hair down after a big season.

The younger brigade on the Gold Coast is eager to put on another disappointing year behind them.

Star draftee Jack Lukosius posted to social media today enjoying the winter Queensland sun with teammates.

afl carlton dale thomas mad monday warwick capper
