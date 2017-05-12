22°
Daley's boys to lift Murwillumbah's flood blues

Dean Ritchie and Daniel McKenzie | 12th May 2017 2:20 PM
NSW State of Origin coach Laurie Daley at Mantra Salt, Kingscliff.
NSW State of Origin coach Laurie Daley at Mantra Salt, Kingscliff. Scott Powick

NEW South Wales' State of Origin side will show they are big-hearted Blues by rearranging their camp itinerary to visit Murwillumbah, a town devastated by floods last month.

Based at nearby Kingscliff before Origin I in Brisbane on May 31, NSW players will dedicate time to visit Murwillumbah to lift sagging spirits.

Players are due to meet flood-affected families while also visiting schools and footy clubs.

NSW coach Laurie Daley recently travelled through the region and saw first-hand the flood-affected carnage.

It touched Daley, who decided to help the country folk who had for years supported the Blues.

"A lot of people's livelihoods were destroyed,” Daley told The Daily Telegraph.

"It is a very sad situation that they find themselves in. We want to go there and tell them we are thinking of them and hopefully cheer them up a little bit to show our support.

"Speaking to some of the locals, many lost their businesses and have had to start again. It was quite devastating.

"We can't replace what they have lost but hopefully we can put a smile on their faces.”

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said community was important to them.

"We represent the people of NSW and whenever anyone in the state of NSW finds themselves in difficulty, we want to be the first ones to support them just like they support us all the time,” he said.

The Blues will take up camp at Cudgen Leagues Club, Kingscliff, a week before games one and three of the three-match series, which will be held on May 31 and July 12 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  laurie daley murwillumbah nsw blues origin sport state of origin state of origin 2017 training camp tweedflood tweed flood tweed sport

