Dam riders 'risking their lives' for fun

RISKY BUSINESS: Tweed Shire Council has slammed thrill-seekers who have been riding down the Clarrie Hall Dam spillway.

RISKY BUSINESS: Tweed Shire Council has slammed thrill-seekers who have been riding down the Clarrie Hall Dam spillway. Youtube

THRILL-SEEKERS risking their lives for fun at Clarrie Hall Dam have been slammed by the Tweed Shire Council.

A video depicting young men riding boogie boards down the dam's spillways resurfaced this week after being shared on social media.

With some three million views, a council spokeswoman has slammed the video - originally posted on Youtube by Rowan Le Sueur - and confirmed they had approached a number of social media platforms to have it removed.

"It's illegal, it's dangerous and you can be charged with trespass," she said.

While the dam site is open to the public, it's not the first time joy-riders of Clarrie Hall's spillway have been criticised.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen has slammed the activities in the past.

He said to see the video gain renewed attention was concerning.

"It's extremely dangerous behaviour which can quite easily lead to tragedy," Det Insp Cullen said.

"There are consequences for engaging in that activity, such as being charged with trespass.

"We don't want to go along those lines, but it's about people showing a bit of personal safety because it can quite easily go very wrong."

Det Insp Cullen stressed Clarrie Hall Dam, south west of Uki, was a long way from help.

"Inland waterways are extremely dangerous, and this is an extremely dangerous inland waterway where you're probably a good hour from emergency services," he said.

"You're rolling the dice and it's not beyond the realm of possibilities that someone will get hurt."

He warned anyone posting videos of illegal activities, including riding the dam's spillways, could face legal action.

"If the individuals involved are identified, they risk action being taken against them," he said.