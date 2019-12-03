Damage to a Murwillumbah bridge causes detour for heavy vehicles

A 15-tonne load limit has been placed on the Korns Crossing bridge on Numinbah Rd at Crystal Creek.

A 15-tonne load limit has been placed on the Korns Crossing bridge on Numinbah Rd at Crystal Creek.

A 15-tonne load limit has been placed on the Korns Crossing bridge on Numinbah Rd at Crystal Creek.

A recent inspection of the bridge found damage to the support structures which need repairing.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokeswoman said the load limit would not affect school buses, however tourist coaches and freight carriers would need to use an alternate route.

“Heavy vehicles heading towards Murwillumbah from Numinbah should turn right onto Zara Rd at Chillingham and left onto Tyalgum Rd at Tyalgum,” she said.

“Heavy vehicles heading towards Numinbah from Murwillumbah should turn right from Kyogle Rd onto Tyalgum Rd, then right onto Limpinwood Rd at Tyalgum and left onto Numinbah Rd at Chillingham.

“These detours will add up to 20 minutes travelling time.”

She said bridge repairs were scheduled to start in February 2020 and were expected to take about eights weeks to finish.

“Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.”

For the latest traffic updates, visit livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.