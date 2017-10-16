Dance floor fever returns to Condong

DANCE floor fever is back to rock Condong Bowls Club on Saturday night.

THE Let's Dance Community disco returns with the best music of the '70s and '80s, after a trying period in the aftermath of the March floods.

Let's Dance Community spokesman Mic Cosmic said the night could run thanks to the support of the club and volunteers, and all profits would go towards buying new equipment.

"We already have a 2000-watt sound system, lasers and moving lights to create a cool nightclub atmosphere,” Cosmic said.

"These events rely on support, so come along, bust a move and meet some new friends.”

Cosmic said the group would hold an event on the third Saturday of each month, including a New Year's Eve party. DJ equipment is also available for hire for any group running an event.

The event runs from 7.30-11pm and entry is $10. Follow the Let's Dance Community on Facebook for more details.