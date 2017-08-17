Dance sparks lasting love for Banora Point couple

WHEN she caught a young man's eye at the church dance many years ago, Jewel Carmody had no idea she'd just met the man she would spend the rest of her life with.

Mrs Carmody and husband Mike celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, August 10.

The couple have been living in Banora Point for the past two decades, but met as teens on the Redcliffe Peninsula.

She was 16, while he was 18 years old at the time. While it took some time, Mr Carmody eventually asked her out and the rest was history. While they're now 80 and 81, Mrs Carmody said their 60-year marriage had been a success because they'd always cared for each other. "We're not young anymore but we still feel young,” she said.

"I think just be tolerant of each other and just look after the other person. That's what it's all about. The most important thing... is family.” She said they'd both found great joy in being involved with the Tweed District Orchid Society.

"That keeps him busy and I'm involved in that in the background,” she said.

Mr Carmody worked as a primary school teacher at Humpybong State School (Redcliffe) and the couple raised three children, Andrew, Daniel and Ginene, in Redcliffe before moving to the Tweed for their retirement. After a big celebration for her 80th birthday in March, Mrs Carmody said they'd kept it low-key for their anniversary, which The Queen, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and other dignitaries congratulated them on.