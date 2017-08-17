24°
Community

Dance sparks lasting love for Banora Point couple

Liana Turner | 17th Aug 2017 3:00 PM
STILL SMIITEN: Banora Point couple Mike and Jewel Carmody recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
STILL SMIITEN: Banora Point couple Mike and Jewel Carmody recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHEN she caught a young man's eye at the church dance many years ago, Jewel Carmody had no idea she'd just met the man she would spend the rest of her life with.

Mrs Carmody and husband Mike celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, August 10.

The couple have been living in Banora Point for the past two decades, but met as teens on the Redcliffe Peninsula.

She was 16, while he was 18 years old at the time. While it took some time, Mr Carmody eventually asked her out and the rest was history. While they're now 80 and 81, Mrs Carmody said their 60-year marriage had been a success because they'd always cared for each other. "We're not young anymore but we still feel young,” she said.

"I think just be tolerant of each other and just look after the other person. That's what it's all about. The most important thing... is family.” She said they'd both found great joy in being involved with the Tweed District Orchid Society.

"That keeps him busy and I'm involved in that in the background,” she said.

Mr Carmody worked as a primary school teacher at Humpybong State School (Redcliffe) and the couple raised three children, Andrew, Daniel and Ginene, in Redcliffe before moving to the Tweed for their retirement. After a big celebration for her 80th birthday in March, Mrs Carmody said they'd kept it low-key for their anniversary, which The Queen, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and other dignitaries congratulated them on.

Tweed Daily News
GC2018 partnership takes off

GC2018 partnership takes off

Gold Coast Airport joins forces with the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

Tweed fire crews tackle yet another Mwy blaze

Firefighters have been called to a large number of blazes near the highway in Tweed Heads South in recent weeks.

Tweed firefighters urge residents to be vigilant after Mwy blaze

Chris Hurley appeals conviction over high speed chase

Chris Hurley at his trial at Southport Magistrates Court last month. Picture: Regi Varghese/AAP

Pursuit saw shots fired at getaway car

From flood planning to Banora Point drainage

KEEP UP TO DATE: Mayor Katie Milne on the latest happenings at council.

Mayoral Message with Katie Milne

Local Partners

Leave empathy at the door

Night of Abilities brings full suite of performers to the stage

Tweed boy hooks Moby Dick

MONSTER CATCH: Young angler Nicholas Brasen shows how big the humpback whale he hooked off the Tweed Coast. INSET: The whale emerged close to their boat after becoming hooked.

This was the one that got away for 11-year-old Nicholas Brasen

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

Great Family Home with Space, Views and Dual Living Potential (STCA)

60 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $530,000 ...

This great family home has been designed to capture amazing valley and Broadwater views from all three spacious levels. Resting on an elevated block, it boasts...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 6 2 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 12:00 - 12:30PM Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for the...

First Home Buyer Alert!

157 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $390,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This home is well maintained and on a large level block with driveway access to the rear yard. There...

Spacious and Private Three Bedroom Duplex with Hinterland Views

2/11 Coolabah Court, Banora Point 2486

House 3 2 1 $435,000

OPEN HOME THIS SATURDAY 19 AUGUST 2017 AT 10:00 - 10:30AM Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac amongst natural leafy surrounds, enjoying picturesque hinterland...

Restored Home on Coolangatta Hill with Stunning Ocean and Skyline Views

83 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 2 1 $895,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a prime parcel of land high on Coolangatta hill. A...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain while soaking in the lush, green surrounds & stunning ocean &...

Solid Double Storey Home With Dual Living Potential

1 Fraser Drive, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 3 $510,000

This great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a generous 626m2 corner block has something for everyone in the family. Comfortable lounge and living areas, a lovely...

First Time Offered For Sale Since 1930

31 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 5 2 2 Forthcoming...

Offering sweeping uninterrupted views of the ocean, Surfers Paradise skyline and the Hinterland this 79-year-old art deco dual living house needs a new owner...

COLOURFUL TWO BEDROOM UNIT

2/16 Gray Street, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

This colourful unit features two good sized bedrooms - one with a built-in wardrobe, large bathroom and combined laundry, functional kitchen and spacious open plan...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR