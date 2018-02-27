Dance workshop to soothe the soul

HE HAS worked with some of the biggest names of the entertainment industry.

Now Travers Ross will bring dance to the heart of Byron Bay for a soulful workshop.

Based between Coffs Harbour and Brisbane - currently on the Gold Coast - Ross said the workshop would help participants unleash their spirit through the art of dance.

Ross is an Australian creative artist, musician and dancer who has worked with indigenous communities to choreograph for cultural healing and harmony.

He has worked with So You Think You Can Dance, the ARIA Awards and with Bliss n Eso, 360, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams and more.

"The workshop that I'm hosting is based a lot on dancing with your own intuition and allowing your spirit to kind of do the talking and allowing yourself to rely a lot on your intuition,” Ross said.

"Our bodies have a language of their own and they give us flexibility to be able to communicate.

"It's a language that everyone can understand if they can allow themselves to move their bodies.”

While many of us have been conditioned to keep that spirit in check, Ross said his workshop would "be giving everyone permission to unlock their truths”.

"For us, it's a lot to do with our upbringing and the walls we put up around ourselves, the gates we lock up on each other,” he said.

"With dance, it physically shows us where we're at.

"We all have a harmony, we all have a dance and if we're hiding that from each other, it's very selfish.

"If you don't express these energies you can get stuck and that's where our walls get higher and stronger.”

Spirit Festival