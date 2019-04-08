DWTS contestant abruptly leaves show

A celebrity contestant on Dancing With The Stars has dramatically exited the competition due to the ill health of his newborn son.

Jimmy Rees - aka children's TV presenter Jimmy Giggle - made the shock decision after one of he and wife Tori's seven-week-old sons faced complications following a recent medical procedure.

A post to Rees' official Facebook page on Friday confirmed the medical issue.

"Jimmy and Tori Rees regretfully confirm the reports their seven-week-old son Mack was taken to hospital last night due to complications following a routine procedure.

"Mack is currently under care at Randwick Hospital, where the ICU staff are monitoring the situation. Mack is in a stable condition, and at this time there is no cause for immediate alarm."

Jimmy Rees (aka Jimmy Giggle) with his wife Tori and their then three-week-old twin sons Mack and Vinny. The twins were born in February 2019. Picture: Instagram: @jimmyrees

A Network 10 spokesperson today confirmed Rees had decided to step away from the show.

"Jimmy Rees has made the difficult decision to leave Dancing With The Stars. His seven-week-old son, Mack, recently suffered complications during a routine procedure and is in hospital in a stable condition. Understandably, Jimmy has left the competition to be by his son and wife Tori's side during this difficult time," said the spokesperson.

The cast of Dancing With The Stars 2019 with Rees at far left.

"Network 10, Warner Bros and all the contestants and crew on Dancing With The Stars wish baby Mack a safe and speedy recovery and thank Jimmy for his time on the show."

Rees' exit leaves four contestants - Samuel Johnson, Jett Kenny, Constance Hall and Courtney Act - remaining on the show, which next airs on Ten tonight:

Jimmy as he’s better known — as Jimmy Giggle on Giggle and Hoot.

