Dangerous driving given the red light in Tweed Heads

TRANSPORT for NSW has installed two new red-light speed cameras in Tweed Heads to target red-light running and speeding.

A camera was installed at the intersection of the Gold Coast Hwy southbound and Cordyline Dr, Tweed Heads West, and the intersection of Minjungbal Dr and Rivendell Dr, Tweed Heads South.

Centre for Road Safety executive director Bernard Carlon said running red lights could lead to serious crashes or cars crashing into pedestrians.

“Around 60 per cent of red-light speed camera offences are from people running red lights so we are addressing this problem head-on,” Mr Carlon said.

“The Gold Coast Hwy provides access to Queensland and is a popular route for locals and tourists.

“It is an important connection for the far north coast to Ballina and further south.”

Mr Carlon said in the five years from 2014 to 2018, there were 18 recorded crashes at that intersection, with 20 people injured, including five seriously.

“Road crashes claimed the lives of 347 people on NSW roads last year with speed the biggest killer and these red-light speed cameras will help to reduce risk in Tweed Heads West.

“The 2018 NSW speed camera review found fatal and serious injury crashes fell by more than a third at red-light speed camera locations, and pedestrian casualties fell by nearly half.”

The new camera will operate in warning mode for one month during which time drivers caught speeding or running red lights will be sent a warning letter to encourage them to change their behaviour.

Fines and demerit points will be sent to offending drivers at the end of this period.

Fines from red-light speed cameras go directly into the Community Road Safety Fund to deliver targeted road safety initiatives in NSW.